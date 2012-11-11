FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SWISS airline to cut administrative jobs in Switzerland
November 11, 2012 / 3:16 PM / in 5 years

SWISS airline to cut administrative jobs in Switzerland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s flag carrier, SWISS, plans job cuts in Switzerland in the double digits as part of parent company Lufthansa’s cost-cutting measures, a spokeswoman for the Swiss carrier said on Sunday.

The SonntagsZeitung newspaper reported on Sunday that the carrier could cut up to 100 jobs in Switzerland.

German airline Lufthansa, in its third-quarter results announcement last month, said it would widen its cost-cutting drive to counter rising fuel prices and sluggish growth in its core market.

Susanne Muehlemann, spokeswoman for Swiss International Air Lines, also known as SWISS, said it was expected that there would be job cuts in the “double digits,” with administrative roles in human resources, finance and sales mainly affected.

The Swiss carrier was formed after Swissair was declared bankrupt in 2002.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Susan Fenton

