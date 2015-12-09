FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa Nov traffic drops after strike hits demand
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
December 9, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa Nov traffic drops after strike hits demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Lufthansa Group said demand for its flights dropped 10.6 percent in November due to a week of strikes by cabin crew, which was the longest ever walkout in the history of the airline.

Demand - measured in revenue seat kilometres - was also hurt by further strike threats at the end of the month, but which were eventually not carried out, Lufthansa said in its monthly traffic update on Wednesday.

The drop in demand was greater than the lower number of seats offered, resulting in the load factor - how full its planes were - falling 0.6 percentage points to 75.3 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.