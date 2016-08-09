FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa says July traffic rises, Asia demand weak
August 9, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Lufthansa says July traffic rises, Asia demand weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Lufthansa said passenger traffic rose in July, but its plans were less full as capacity outstripped demand, while demand from Asia dropped.

Lufthansa has said it will trim growth plans this year to reflect traveller caution, especially from Asia, following attacks in Europe, the failed coup in Turkey and Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Lufthansa said July traffic measured in revenue-passenger kilometres rose 2.5 percent, while capacity increased 3.5 percent. Its load factor therefore dropped 0.9 percentage points to 86 percent.

Passenger demand in Asia/Pacific dropped 3.6 percent in July, Lufthansa added. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
