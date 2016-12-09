Lufthansa Nov traffic up despite pilot strikes

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Lufthansa reported a 10.1 percent rise in passenger traffic in November, despite six days of strikes by its pilots costing it 100 million euros ($106 million) in lost profit.

The growth in revenue passenger kilometres was high in comparison with last year because cabin crew had staged seven days of strikes in November 2015, resulting in the loss of 3.3 percent of its annual capacity.

The pilot strikes last month meant Lufthansa cancelled around 4,500 flights, or 1.9 percent of its annual capacity.

The pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit is currently reviewing Lufthansa's latest pay offer. Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Thursday he was hopeful the two sides could enter mediation this year, thus preventing more strikes. ($1 = 0.9455 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)