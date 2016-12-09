FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Lufthansa Nov traffic up despite pilot strikes
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 9, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 8 months ago

Lufthansa Nov traffic up despite pilot strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Lufthansa reported a 10.1 percent rise in passenger traffic in November, despite six days of strikes by its pilots costing it 100 million euros ($106 million) in lost profit.

The growth in revenue passenger kilometres was high in comparison with last year because cabin crew had staged seven days of strikes in November 2015, resulting in the loss of 3.3 percent of its annual capacity.

The pilot strikes last month meant Lufthansa cancelled around 4,500 flights, or 1.9 percent of its annual capacity.

The pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit is currently reviewing Lufthansa's latest pay offer. Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Thursday he was hopeful the two sides could enter mediation this year, thus preventing more strikes. ($1 = 0.9455 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.