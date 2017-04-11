FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa says pricing slightly positive in March as demand grows 11 pct
April 11, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 4 months ago

Lufthansa says pricing slightly positive in March as demand grows 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - Lufthansa said it had seen a slight improvement in pricing in March as it reported traffic demand up 11 percent driven by growth at its Eurowings and Brussels Airlines brands.

Lufthansa said on Tuesday traffic measured in revenue seat kilometres rose 11 percent while capacity rose more slowly at 9.9 percent. That meant the load factor - a measure of how full planes are - rose 0.8 percentage points to 77.2 percent.

"Pricing was slightly positive in March on a currency-neutral basis," it said.

Rival Air France-KLM also reported solid March traffic figures on Monday, saying the improved pricing trend it had seen since the end of 2016 had continued.

Lufthansa shares were up around 2 percent ahead of the data, boosted by an upgrade from Exane BNP Paribas, and extended gains to trade up almost 4 percent at 1112 GMT. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

