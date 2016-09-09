FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Lufthansa says Aug traffic drops, Asia demand down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Lufthansa said demand dropped in August, with Asia traffic down sharply, reflecting a shaky summer for European carriers as attacks hit demand.

Lufthansa said traffic measured in revenue seat kilometres fell 1.4 percent in August, while its load factor - how full its planes are - dropped 3 percentage points to 84.7 percent.

Demand in Asia dropped 7.9 percent, Lufthansa said in a statement on Friday.

Rival Air France-KLM also saw demand fall in August.

Data published Thursday showed long-haul travel to Europe dropped this summer as security woes deterred travellers, while CEOs warned excess capacity was making the market tough.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan

