Lufthansa May passenger count up 0.3 percent

FRANKFURT, June 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa said the number of passengers it transported in May edged up by 0.3 percent to 9.23 million as it added only 1 percent of additional capacity.

The passenger load factor - a measure of how full its planes were - narrowed by 0.1 percentage points to 77.9 percent, Germany’s biggest airline said on Tuesday.

The volume of cargo and mail it transported dropped by 10.7 percent to 164,000 tonnes as demand fell faster than capacity. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)