Lufthansa July passenger traffic up 1.9 percent

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa, Germany’s largest airline, said sales at its passenger airlines in terms of revenue-seat kilometres were up 1.9 percent in July, though freight volumes continued to fall, hit by a night flight ban at its Frankfurt hub and slowing economies.

The airline also said its load factor - a measure of how full its planes were - improved by 0.8 percentage points to 84.9 percent in the month.

The volume of cargo and mail it transported fell 8.8 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)