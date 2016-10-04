Pilots' union demand that Lufthansa enter formal pay talks

BERLIN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) has demanded that Lufthansa enter into formal talks to end a long-running dispute that has resulted in repeated strikes at one of Europe's largest carriers.

The union wrote to Lufthansa on Tuesday to request the launch of talks on pay for 5,400 pilots at Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo and budget subsidiary Germanwings, a spokesman said, adding that dates should be set for the coming weeks.

Lufthansa has been in talks with the pilots union for four years. Informal talks ended without a deal last month after formal talks had collapsed in August.

The airline is trying to cut costs at its main brand in Germany in order to better compete with low-cost rivals in Europe and fast-growing long-haul carriers such as Emirates and Turkish Airlines. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Caroline Copley)