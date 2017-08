FRANKFURT, Nov 27 (Reuters) - German pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit announced plans for further strikes at Lufthansa on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 on Sunday after talks failed to settle their long-running pay dispute, which caused a four-day strike last week.

The strike will affect short-haul flights on Nov. 29 and short- and long-haul flights on Nov. 30 out of Germany, VC said in a statement.