(Corrects to read nearly, paragraph 1)

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa said it was cancelling nearly a third of its flights on Wednesday due to a walkout by pilots amid a long-running pay dispute.

The 876 cancellations, out of roughly 3,000 scheduled flights for the day, will affect around 100,000 passengers, Lufthansa said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)