Eurowings calls on cabin crew to resume talks to avert strike

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's budget airline Eurowings has called on German cabin crew union UFO to resume pay talks rather than launching industrial action.

"The package of improvements and pay increases that we have offered reaches the limits of what is doable and justifiable in an economically difficult environment," company executive Joerg Beissel said in a statement on Wednesday.

Union UFO earlier announced plans for a strike on Thursday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)