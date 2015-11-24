FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cabin crew union says talking to Lufthansa, trying to avoid strikes
November 24, 2015

Cabin crew union says talking to Lufthansa, trying to avoid strikes

BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The main cabin crew union at Lufthansa is working with the airline’s management to find a way to ease tensions and ward off the strikes that the union has threatened for the end of this week.

The union, UFO, on Monday called for a fresh round of strikes starting on Thursday and Friday and continuing on Monday, if Lufthansa did not show more willingness to deal directly with the union in a long-running row over early retirement and pensions.

The union said in a brief statement that it would provide more information on Wednesday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

