Lufthansa cabin crew union calls off this week's strike

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The main cabin crew union at Lufthansa has called off a strike planned for this week after progress was made in talks with management over retirement and pension benefits.

However, the union cautioned on Wednesday that further agreements on jobs needed to be achieved in order to prevent further strikes.

The union had on Monday threatened to hold walkouts on Thursday, Friday and Monday in an increasingly long-running and bitter row. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)