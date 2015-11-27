Pilots' union confident of deal to join Lufthansa jobs summit - document

FRANKFURT, Nov 27 (Reuters) - German pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit is confident it can come to a deal that will allow it to take part in a round table organised by Lufthansa management in a bid to defuse tensions with unions over job and growth prospects.

Lufthansa asked unions representing the pilots, cabin crew and ground staff to the meeting on Dec. 2 but the pilots’ union initially said it was be unlikely to take part because of legal concerns.

“Since then, management has approached us to overcome these legal hurdles,” VC said in an internal document seen by Reuters, adding it hoped to reach an agreement by the start of next week.

A court had in September halted a strike by the pilots saying the walkout was over strategic company decisions over which the union was not allowed to stage a strike. VC feared that if it took part in the roundtable to discuss jobs and other strategic decisions, its position could be undermined in the courts again. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)