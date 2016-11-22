FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
CORRECTED-Lufthansa seeks court ruling to avert pilots' strike
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
November 22, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 9 months ago

CORRECTED-Lufthansa seeks court ruling to avert pilots' strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to read nearly, paragraph 3)

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Lufthansa has asked a court to issue a temporary injunction to avert a strike by pilots scheduled for Wednesday, the Frankfurt labour court and Lufthansa said.

A hearing has been scheduled for 3 pm local time (1400 GMT), the court said on Tuesday.

The pilots' union has called for a full-day walkout by pilots in a long-running pay dispute, forcing the airline to cancel nearly a third of flights scheduled for Wednesday.

Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

