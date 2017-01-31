FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Lufthansa: mediation result to be presented once talks end
January 31, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 7 months ago

Lufthansa: mediation result to be presented once talks end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A Lufthansa spokesman said the results of mediation with pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit over pay contracts will be presented a few days after the talks end, declining to comment on the process further.

The two sides had planned to end the mediation process, which is being led by former diplomat Gunter Pleuger, by the end of January.

"We will not comment on the content or progress of the talks," the spokesman said on Tuesday.

While mediation talks are ongoing, the pilots' union may not call for a strike. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

