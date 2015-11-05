FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cabin crew union to meet with Lufthansa for talks on Thursday
November 5, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Cabin crew union to meet with Lufthansa for talks on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Representatives from German cabin crew union UFO will meet with Lufthansa management on Thursday for talks over early retirement benefits and pensions as a deadline to ward off a strike nears.

Nicoley Baublies, head of the union, told Reuters the union saw little chance of reaching an agreement but that they had to try.

Lufthansa has suggested talks for 1300 GMT.

The union on Monday said that it would call for a week-long strike from Friday if Lufthansa management did not make a better offer by 1600 GMT on Thursday. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; writing by Victoria Bryan; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
