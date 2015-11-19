FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa invites unions to discuss retirement schemes, jobs
November 19, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa invites unions to discuss retirement schemes, jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Lufthansa has invited representatives from three different trade unions to a round table to discuss job and retirement schemes, it said on Thursday, as the carrier tries to improve relations with staff after damaging strikes.

The airline has invited unions representing pilots, cabin crew and ground staff to a meeting on Dec. 2 to discuss retirement and pension schemes as well as job prospects, a spokesman for Lufthansa said.

Union Verdi welcomed the invitation, saying such a meeting was long overdue. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

