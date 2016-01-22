Lufthansa, cabin crew union reach agreement on pay, pensions

BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Lufthansa and its main cabin crew union have agreed preliminary deals on pay and pensions and have come up with a mediation scheme for other areas of dispute that will see cabin crew strikes ruled out until the end of June, they said on Friday.

The pay deal runs until September 2016 and sees around 19,000 cabin crew receiving a one-off payment of 3,000 euros for 2015, plus a pay rise of 2.2 percent from Jan. 1, 2016.

A new pay deal for the period from Oct. 1 will be part of the mediation process, as will any details on pensions that can’t be agreed before Feb. 15, Lufthansa and the union said in a statement. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)