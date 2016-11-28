FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Lufthansa seeks injunction to stop pilots' strike
November 28, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 9 months ago

Lufthansa seeks injunction to stop pilots' strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Lufthansa has asked a labour court in Munich for a temporary injunction to avert further strikes by its pilots, a spokesman for the German flagship carrier said on Monday.

Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit had announced on Sunday further strikes at Lufthansa for Tuesday and Wednesday, after fresh talks at the end of a four-day walkout failed to settle their long-running pay dispute.

A labour court in Frankfurt last week rejected a request for an injunction. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor)

