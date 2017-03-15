Lufthansa, pilots agree wide-ranging deal on pay, pensions

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - Lufthansa and its pilots' union have reached agreement on a range of outstanding pay issues, including pay rises, changes to pension schemes and job creation, bringing an end to years of wrangling and strikes, the airline said on Wednesday.

The agreement on pensions and early retirement payments will boost the company's profit in 2017 and reduce its pension liabilities by a high hundred-million-euro amount, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)