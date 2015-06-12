Lufthansa cabin crew union UFO raises prospect of strikes

BERLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - German cabin crew union UFO said on Friday that mediation with Lufthansa over pensions and pay looked unlikely to result in an agreement, raising the prospect of more strike action at the airline.

Germany’s biggest carrier is engaged in talks with various staff groups as it seeks to bring down costs and revamp pension schemes to ensure it can compete with low-cost airlines and expanding Middle East rivals.

Lufthansa said on Friday it had presented a “significantly improved” offer to UFO and the mediator on Thursday.

Mediation talks had been due to end on Monday but were extended to Friday to give the two sides more time to try and reach a compromise.

UFO said in a statement that Lufthansa had made extra requirements which would reduce pension provision for all employees as well as dramatically worsen pay and working conditions for cabin crew.

“Should there be no significant change, the union believes that industrial action will be necessary,” the union said.

The airline has already been hit by a series of costly strikes by its pilots, who are now preparing to enter mediation talks.

Both Lufthansa and UFO, which represents more than 13,000 cabin crew at various Lufthansa units, said they wished to continue talks.

The mediator is due to make a non-binding recommendation on June 20. UFO said while it didn’t seem likely that the mediation process would end with an agreement, it would stick to a deadline of June 24 to evaluate the proposal. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Susan Fenton)