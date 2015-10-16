Cabin crew make new proposals in long-running Lufthansa talks

BERLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s main cabin crew union has made a range of new proposals in long-running talks with Lufthansa over pay, pensions and working conditions, the German airline said on Friday.

The German carrier is currently negotiating with staff from various parts of its business as it tries to lower costs to compete more effectively with low cost carriers and Gulf rivals.

“We will respond by Monday evening and we hope we can soon find a joint solution,” a Lufthansa spokesman said of the proposals from a union called UFO that represents some 19,000 flight attendants.

Talks between management and the union have stretched on for almost two years and nearly resulted in strikes this summer, but the two sides agreed to continue talking, with the aim to reach an agreement by November.

Lufthansa is also negotiating with pilots, who have staged over a dozen strikes over the last 18 months, the most recent in September before a court called a end to the walkout.

The Lufthansa spokesman declined to give details of the cabin crew union proposals, which were first reported by German magazine Spiegel.

A spokeswoman for the union said it would not make an announcement on the talks before Monday.