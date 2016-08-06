FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa, pilots' union extend talks over pay, retirement terms
August 6, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

Lufthansa, pilots' union extend talks over pay, retirement terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German carrier Lufthansa and pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) have extended talks again over pay and retirement terms to try to resolve a long-running dispute that has led to more than a dozen strikes.

"Due to the high complexity and the scale, an agreement on all the issues could still not be reached, despite extended talks," the pilots' union said in a statement on Saturday, adding negotiations would resume at the beginning of next week.

Lufthansa and the union had previously aimed to reach agreement before the end of July, before talks were extended to Friday. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Victoria Bryan. Editing by Jane Merriman)

