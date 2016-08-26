FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Lufthansa CEO optimistic deal with pilots will be reached
August 26, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Lufthansa CEO optimistic deal with pilots will be reached

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Lufthansa is optimistic it will be able to resolve a dispute over pay and conditions with its pilots this year, the carrier's chief executive said.

Lufthansa is trying to bring costs down and reduce its pension deficit as it battles tough competition from low cost carriers and leaner long-haul rivals.

However, talks with the pilots' union for new contracts for 5,000 pilots broke down earlier this month and have so far not resumed.

Earlier this week, the carrier's main cabin crew union approved a new deal on pay, conditions and a new pension scheme, meaning contracts are now agreed with two of the airline's three major staff groups.

"This year we said we wanted to put an end to pay disputes with our staff," CEO Carsten Spohr told journalists at an event in Frankfurt.

"We've achieved two out of three, and I remain optimistic that we will start talks again and be able to agree new contracts for the third group." (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

