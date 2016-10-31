No cabin crew strikes at Eurowings this week - letter

BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Cabin crew union UFO has called off planned strikes at Lufthansa's budget unit Eurowings for this week, the union said in a letter to members.

The union also called on Eurowings management to agree on next steps with the help of a mediator in the letter, seen by Reuters.

The latest talks on pay for Eurowings, a former regional unit that Lufthansa is combining with budget unit Germanwings, ended last night, with Eurowings saying the union had rejected a mediation offer. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)