FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
No cabin crew strikes at Eurowings this week - letter
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 31, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 10 months ago

No cabin crew strikes at Eurowings this week - letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Cabin crew union UFO has called off planned strikes at Lufthansa's budget unit Eurowings for this week, the union said in a letter to members.

The union also called on Eurowings management to agree on next steps with the help of a mediator in the letter, seen by Reuters.

The latest talks on pay for Eurowings, a former regional unit that Lufthansa is combining with budget unit Germanwings, ended last night, with Eurowings saying the union had rejected a mediation offer. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.