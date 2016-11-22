Lufthansa's Eurowings cancels flights due to cabin crew strike

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's budget carrier Eurowings has cancelled more than 60 flights on Tuesday due to a strike by cabin crew, according to its website.

The walkout, the result of a pay dispute with labour union Verdi, started at Duessseldorf and Hamburg airports at 5 am local time (0400 GMT) and is due to last until 8 pm.

Long-haul flights as well as connections with Germanwings, SunExpress and other partner airlines of Eurowings are not affected.

The strike is a prelude to a more damaging walkout by pilots due on Wednesday that will affect Lufthansa flights across Germany. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)