9 months ago
Lufthansa makes new offer to striking pilots
November 30, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 9 months ago

Lufthansa makes new offer to striking pilots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Lufthansa said it had made a new offer to its pilots to end walkouts that are forcing the German airline to cancel hundreds of flights and costing it million of euros a day.

It said it was still offering an increase in wages by 4.4 percent in two instalments as well as a one-off payment but said this latest offer was no longer linked to any other terms and conditions.

It had previously demanded that pilots agree to a change to their pension scheme in return for wage increases. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
