Lufthansa, pilots agree to mediated talks

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Lufthansa and German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit have agreed to mediated talks to resolve a row over contracts dating back to 2012, the union said.

Mediation is to be completed by the end of January, the union said in a statement on Friday, which also said the union would not call for strikes over wage issues while talks were ongoing.

Lufthansa's pilots have walked out 15 times since early 2014, costing the carrier hundreds of millions of euros in lost profit. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)