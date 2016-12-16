FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa, pilots agree to mediated talks
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
December 16, 2016 / 8:02 AM / 8 months ago

Lufthansa, pilots agree to mediated talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Lufthansa and German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit have agreed to mediated talks to resolve a row over contracts dating back to 2012, the union said.

Mediation is to be completed by the end of January, the union said in a statement on Friday, which also said the union would not call for strikes over wage issues while talks were ongoing.

Lufthansa's pilots have walked out 15 times since early 2014, costing the carrier hundreds of millions of euros in lost profit. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)

