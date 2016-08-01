FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa, pilots' union extend wage talks until Friday - union
August 1, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

Lufthansa, pilots' union extend wage talks until Friday - union

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Lufthansa and its pilots' union have extended until Friday a deadline for an agreement in their long-running dispute over early retirement benefits and pay that has involved over a dozen strikes.

"The parties have agreed today to extend the time frame to Aug. 5 because not all points have been sufficiently discussed," the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said in a statement on Monday.

Lufthansa and VC had previously aimed for an agreement by the end of July.

Lufthansa has been struggling to agree deals with key staff groups to cut costs to compete better with low-cost carriers in Europe and leaner rivals from Turkey and the Middle East.

The row with the pilots stretches back over four years, with the two sides needing to agree pay deals for contract periods from May 2012, plus reach agreement over changes to a decades-old scheme that allows pilots to retire early from the age of 55 and keep a proportion of their pay. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

