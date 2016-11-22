FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
German pilot union to continue strikes at Lufthansa on Thursday
November 22, 2016 / 11:15 PM / 9 months ago

German pilot union to continue strikes at Lufthansa on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Germany's pilot union said it planned another 24-hour walkout at Lufthansa on Thursday, after strikes announced for Wednesday led to the cancellation of roughly a third of all flights of the German airline.

The union in a statement said all of Lufthansa's short and long-haul flights out of Germany will be affected by the continued industrial action, planned to run until 2259 GMT on Thursday.

The strike is the 14th to hit the airline in its long-running pay dispute with the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union.

Lufthansa said Wednesday's strike has resulted in the cancellation of 876 of roughly 3,000 flights, affecting about 100,000 passengers and the airline's chief executive said walkouts would cost the airline high single-digit million euro amounts each day.

The union announced the latest strikes following a German court's rejection of an injunction Lufthansa had asked for to halt strikes last-minute on Tuesday night. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Sandra Maler)

