German pilots' union calls strike for Dec. 1 and 2
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 30, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

German pilots' union calls strike for Dec. 1 and 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - German pilots’ union VC is calling a strike at carrier Deutsche Lufthansa for Monday and Tuesday after talks over early retirement benefits broke down.

The dispute, which is over proposed changes to an early retirement scheme for pilots that was developed decades ago, has resulted in repeated strikes this year, affecting thousands of passengers of Germany’s largest airline.

The VC union said the Germany-wide strike would last from midday (1100 GMT) on Monday to 23:59 CET (2259 GMT) on Tuesday for short- and medium-haul flights, as well as from 3:00 CET (0200 GMT) to 23:59 CET on Tuesday for long-haul flights. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

