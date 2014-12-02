FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-German pilots' union says will strike at Lufthansa on Thursday
December 2, 2014 / 9:40 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-German pilots' union says will strike at Lufthansa on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second graf to show medium-haul not affected)

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Pilots at Deutsche Lufthansa AG said they would strike again on Thursday on long-haul and cargo flights, after a two-day stoppage on Monday and Tuesday stranded thousands of travellers.

The union said in a statement that short and medium-haul flights and those of low-cost carrier Germanwings would not be affected by the action on Thursday.

The strike, the ninth this year in a dispute over an early retirement scheme, forced Germany’s flagship airline to cancel close to half of all scheduled flights for Monday and Tuesday, affecting about 150,000 passengers. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Ralph Boulton)

