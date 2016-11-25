FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Lufthansa pilots' union rejects latest pay offer but calls off strikes
#Market News
November 25, 2016 / 8:55 PM / 9 months ago

Lufthansa pilots' union rejects latest pay offer but calls off strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's pilots' union said on Friday it rejected the airline's latest pay offer, only hours after it was made, but added it has no plans now for further strikes beyond Saturday.

While not ruling out further action, the union said that any strikes would be announced 24 hours in advance.

Lufthansa said earlier on Friday it had offered to increase wages by 4.4 percent in two instalments, as well as a one-off payment equal to 1.8 months' pay.

The union said the offer was not new as it had already been proposed to workers two months ago and it dismissed Lufthansa's statement on Friday as a "public relations move". (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Adrian Croft)

