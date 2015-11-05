Lufthansa's last-ditch talks with cabin crew fail

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Last minute talks between German airline Lufthansa and cabin crew union UFO on early retirement and pensions have failed, making a strike highly likely, the two sides said on Friday.

Lufthansa said it had made a new offer for current employees that met all of the union’s demands and that it had proposed a pension scheme for new employees that was common among other major German companies. The union rejected the proposal, it said.

German cabin union UFO said talks had definitively failed and that it would provide further details of its next step around 1600 GMT. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Maria Sheahan)