8 months ago
German pilots' union says to resume talks with Lufthansa next week
December 9, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 8 months ago

German pilots' union says to resume talks with Lufthansa next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit said it would resume wage talks with Lufthansa next week and would hold off further strikes until the end of negotiations.

It said in a statement on Friday it would discuss options including mediation in these talks.

The union is currently reviewing Lufthansa's latest pay offer, which came after six days of strikes last month that cost the German flagship carrier 100 million euros ($106 million) in lost profit.

$1 = 0.9466 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

