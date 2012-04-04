FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa Cargo to decide on Frankfurt spend in Q3
April 4, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 6 years

Lufthansa Cargo to decide on Frankfurt spend in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - The cargo arm of German airline Lufthansa, hardest hit by a night flight ban announced for its Frankfurt home on Wednesday, will wait out the summer before making a final decision on investments in Frankfurt.

“The decision will probably come towards the end of the third quarter. We have to see how customers react to the new summer flight plan,” Lufthansa Cargo Chief Executive Karl Garnadt said on Wednesday.

Lufthansa Cargo previously said investments of up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) rested on whether a court would uphold a ban on flights between 11 pm and 5 am that has been in place since the end of October. ($1 = 0.7497 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

