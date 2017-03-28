FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2017 / 6:57 AM / 5 months ago

Copenhagen Airport aims to double cargo capacity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 28 (Reuters) - Copenhagen Airport aims to double its cargo capacity to 1,000,000 tonnes annually by creating a 170,000 square metres business park by the airport, it said on Tuesday.

* The company will continue its "excellent discussions" with the authorities in order to make the park a reality, it said in a statement. It did not specify a time horizon for the project

* "Denmark should aim to be the Northern European centre for cargo and e-commerce, and a hub for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries in Northern Europe," chief commercial officer Peter Krogsgaard said in a statement

* Measured by value, 32 percent of Danish exports currently leave the country by air, including in particular high-value goods such as mink fur, pharmaceutical products and spare parts for machinery and engines, the company said

* With the park, Denmark could also join the battle to be the Northern European hub for major global e-commerce companies such as Amazon and Alibaba, Copenhagen Airport said

* The airport aims to attract 2 billion Danish crowns ($291.8 million) in investments to be used for the project, according to Danish newspaper Berlingske

* The airport said in December it would invest 20 billion crowns in expanding its capacity to 40 million passengers per year from 26.6 million passengers in 2015 ($1 = 6.8536 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

