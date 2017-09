May 21 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Lugang Science & Technology Co Ltd

* Says to acqire TV & film production company Century Great Dragon worth 470 million yuan ($75.34 million) via cash and share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on May 22

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xyd59v; link.reuters.com/baf59v

