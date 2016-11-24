FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
HK jeweller Luk Fook says H1 profit falls to lowest in 6 years
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 24, 2016 / 9:30 AM / 9 months ago

HK jeweller Luk Fook says H1 profit falls to lowest in 6 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based jeweller Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd said on Thursday its first-half net profit fell 7.4 percent to the lowest in six years, amid weak consumer sentiment.

The company, with a market value of HK$12.8 billion ($1.65 billion), said net profit slid to HK$429.03 million for the six months ended in September, the lowest first-half profit since 2010, from HK$463.4 million in the same period a year ago.

Revenue plunged 21.5 percent to HK$5.47 billion.

"Given the ongoing uncertainties over the global economy and the slowdown in economic growth in Mainland China, the group remains cautious about business growth in the short term," chairman Wong Wai-sheung said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The company said it remained optimistic on the longer term prospects of the business, and will accelerate expansion in lower tier cities.

Earlier this week, bigger rival Chow Tai Fook Jewellery posted a 21.5 percent fall in first-half profit due to fewer tourist arrivals in the city, but said it held a cautiously optimistic stance in the near term. ($1 = 7.7555 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)

