Lukoil hires Citigroup and Societe Generale for US dollar Eurobond

LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - Lukoil has hired Citigroup and Societe Generale as lead managers for a potential US dollar bond, according to banking sources.

Citigroup and SG declined to comment.

The Russian oil company, rated BBB-/BBB- was last in the market in October 2016 when it priced a US$1bn 144A/Reg S trade at a yield of 4.75%. Those bonds are now trading at 4.82% on the bid side, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company announced a fourth-quarter profit of R46.6bn on Tuesday (US$790m) compared with a net loss of R65bn a year earlier. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)