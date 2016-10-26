FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lukoil sets yield for 10-year benchmark US dollar bond
October 26, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 10 months ago

Lukoil sets yield for 10-year benchmark US dollar bond

Robert Hogg

Oct 26 (IFR) - Russian oil company Lukoil has set the yield for a benchmark-sized US dollar November 2026 bond at 4.75%, according to a lead.

That compares to initial price thoughts of 5% area and guidance at 4.875% area.

Order books are in excess of US$3.5bn.

The 144A/Reg S deal is today's business via Citigroup and JP Morgan.

The expected ratings for the notes are BBB- from Standard and Poor's and BBB- from Fitch.

Lukoil mandated Citigroup and JP Morgan to issue an international bond offering in 2014, but held off on the sale against the backdrop of escalating US and European sanctions against Russia, low oil prices and a deep recession in the country. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
