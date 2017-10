MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s top non-state crude producer LUKOIL said on Tuesday its board of directors will look into a possibility of paying 40 roubles ($1.29) per share in interim dividend.

LUKOIL added that the board will convene in November to consider the possibility of dividend pay out based on U.S. GAAP six-month consolidated financial results. ($1 = 31.0855 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)