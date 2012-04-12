FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's LUKOIL buys gas stations in Belgium, Netherlands
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 12, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's LUKOIL buys gas stations in Belgium, Netherlands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest oil producer LUKOIL said on Thursday it had signed a deal with Dutch Verolma Groep to acquire 59 gas stations in Belgium and the Netherlands, but did not disclose financial details.

LUKOIL already has 168 gas stations in Belgium and in 2009 it bought a 45 percent stake in the Zeeland oil refinery in the Netherlands in which French oil major Total holds remaining 55 percent.

“Entering the Dutch market fits with LUKOIL’s gas station expansion strategy,” Bulat Subaev, managing director of LUKOIL Belgium, said in a statement.

Els Ruysen, LUKOIL spokeswoman in Belgium, said the deal was due to be completed in the second quarter once cleared by the anti-competition authorities.

Reporting By Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Sara Webb

