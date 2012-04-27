Russia's LUKOIL head says no partners needed in Iraq

BARCELONA, Spain, April 27 (Reuters) - President of Russia’s second-largest crude producer LUKOIL said on Friday the company will be able to develop Iraqi West Qurna-2 oilfield without partners.

Last month, Iraq has approved the sale by Norway’s Statoil of its minority stake in the supergiant oil field to LUKOIL, making the Russian firm the sole foreign partner in one of Iraq’s biggest new oil projects.

“Today we are able to implement this project by ourselves,” Vagit Alekperov told reporters in Barcelona where LUKOIL is holding its board meeting.

LUKOIL sealed a 20-year deal to develop the virgin West Qurna Phase-2 oilfield in an auction in December 2009, pledging to boost output to a plateau target of 1.8 million barrels per day in six years. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Katya Golubkova)