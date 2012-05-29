FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lukoil plans secondary listing in Hong Kong-report
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 29, 2012 / 1:42 AM / 5 years ago

Lukoil plans secondary listing in Hong Kong-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 oil producer LUKOIL is planning a Hong Kong listing next year to attract more Asian investors, the Financial Times reported, citing a company executive.

But Lukoil is not planning to issue any new shares initially in Hong Kong and would begin by shifting more than $1 billion in existing stock to the city, the report quoted Leonid Fedun, vice-president of the group, as saying.

Fedun is scheduled to hold a media briefing on the company’s global strategy in Hong Kong later on Tuesday. A Lukoil source contacted by Reuters declined to comment on the report.

Fedun told the FT that initial reaction from potential investors was positive to a planned secondary listing of between $1 billion and $2 billion in mid-2013.

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd, the world’s most valuable exchange operator, has been pushing to promote Hong Kong as a listing venue for foreign companies.

Lukoil reported on Monday a forecast-beating 7.7 percent increase in first-quarter earnings to $3.79 billion, with higher oil prices helping to offset a slight fall in production. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.