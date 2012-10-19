LUKOIL hires BP executive as trading chief

GENEVA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Geneva-based trading arm of Russia’s LUKOIL has replaced its CEO, the group said in an emailed statement on Friday, hiring a top executive from BP Plc.

Timothy Bullock joins LUKOIL’s Litasco unit having been in charge of BP’s international supply and trading activities between 2008 and 2011, according to his profile on professional networking website LinkedIn.

Bullock will begin his new role in Geneva on Monday, Litasco said. He replaces Sergey Chaplygin who will remain with the group and on its board of directors, according to the statement.

Litasco gave no reason for the change but said Bullock would bring his experience of more than 27 years in the energy industry, including in the downstream sector.

LUKOIL, Russia’s No. 2 oil producer, has been expanding its refinery capacity beyond its core market through investing in storage and other assets in Europe.

This places it in direct competition with other Swiss traders like Vitol and Gunvor, which both bought European refineries from insolvent refiner Petroplus earlier this year.

Litasco traded around 118 million tonnes of oil last year, slightly less than the previous year.