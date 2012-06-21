FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LUKOIL offers foreign partnership to Rosneft-Ifax
June 21, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

LUKOIL offers foreign partnership to Rosneft-Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 crude producer LUKOIL has offered Rosneft participation in its foreign oil projects, such as the West Qurna-2 field in Iraq, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday citing LUKOIL’s CEO.

“We offered a whole package. If they are interested, it’s both Western Africa and West Qurna-2. But in Iraq, it’s only possible after agreement with the local government,” Vagit Alekperov was quoted as saying.

He added that LUKOIL may offer Rosneft the stake in West Qurna-2 previously held by Norway’s Statoil.

In April, Rosneft proposed LUKOIL as well some other Russian companies to jointly participate in offshore projects, which can only be tapped by Rosneft and Gazprom, the country’s top gas producer. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
