Russia LUKOIL reports new gas discovery in Uzbekistan
August 31, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

Russia LUKOIL reports new gas discovery in Uzbekistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s top non-state crude producer LUKOIL said on Friday it made a discovery of a new gas and condensate field on South-West Gissar block in Uzbekistan.

The company’s subsidiary LUKOIL Overseas said well testing resulted in the commercial flow rates of up to 650,000 cubic meters of gas and more than 70 tonnes of gas condensate per day.

LUKOIL is trying to offset declining production at its West Siberia depleted oil fields by ramping up output at new provinces and abroad. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

